Where Was 'Poldark' Filmed? Details About The Historical Drama's Shooting Location

There have been several historical drama TV series but only a few could match the level of Poldark. The series is based on the novels by the same title by Winston Graham. The series features Aidan Turner in the lead role with several talented actors in key roles like Eleanor Tomlinson, Heida Reed, Ruby Bentall, Jack Farthing, Luke Norris, Beatie Edney, Pip Torrens among others.

The show concluded in 2019 with its fifth season but fans still can’t get over the actors and their characters. Poldark review has also been mostly positive for all its seasons. A lot of people have been wondering where was Poldark filmed. Many people have also been searching online for terms like Poldark filming locations and Poldark shooting locations. For all the people who are wondering about the Poldark filming locations, here is everything you need to know.

Where was Poldark filmed?

The show has several picturesque locations like blue waters, craggy cliffs, sweeping expanses among others. According to a report by Radio Times, the show has been majorly shot in Cornwall and Bristol. The show is set in the late 18th century. Among the popular Poldark shooting locations, one of them is Bristol Old Vic. It is the oldest continually-operating theatre in the English-speaking world. In Poldark, the Westminster area of London has been recreated with the help of Greenwich Naval College. It has been used in several popular movies like Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Mummy Returns, The Avengers, Lara Croft Tomb Raider, Pirates of the Caribbean, Les Miserables and Thor: The Dark World.

However, the actual House of Commons scenes were filmed at a period scale replica which was built in the show’s studio in Bristol. The series has been mostly based at Bristol-based filming studio. By season five, the studios had built up a total of 18 sets. The interiors in studios were of four key houses the Poldarks’ Nampara home in Cornwall, his London lodgings, and the Warleggans’ homes in Cornwall and London.

Poldark filming locations

The exterior of Ross Poldark’s London lodgings was actually filmed in Bristol’s St Nicholas Market. Some of the other Poldark shooting locations are Bodmin Moor, Kings Weston House, St Agnes Head, Chavenage House in Tetbury, Wiltshire, Charlestown, National Trust’s Botallack mine among others. The Beach scenes have been shot at Cornwall’s gorgeous seaside locations like Holywell Bay, Porthcurno, Porthgwarra, Kynance Cove among others. Near Porthgwarra there is Gwennap Head, a headland with panoramic vistas across the Penwith peninsula which has been used as the location for several clifftop scenes.

