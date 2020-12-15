Where Was Marauders Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations Of The Film

In Marauders, a team of unidentified masked robbers rob a bank and murder the bank manager. A team of FBI specialists take the case and start to capture the criminals, But, as they dig deeper, they are faced with a bigger conspiracy. The robber team is, on the other hand, planning to commit some more serious crimes. The movie depicts the FBI team's journey to find the criminals and stop them before they commit any more crimes.

Marauders have a talented cast like Bruce Wills, Dave Batista, Cristopher Meoni, Adrian Grenier, and others. This movie from Director Steven C. Miller is filled with drama and action. So, are you interested to know where was marauders filmed? Here you will find more information-

The movie shooting locations

According to Cincinnati.com, the movie story is best in Cincinnati, Ohio. The main Marauders shooting locations were in the same city. The downtown region of Cincinnati and the working-class neighbourhood featured extensively throughout the movie.

The opening scene of the movie awarded the viewers with an Arial view of the Ohio city Skyline. The John Roebling SuspensionBridge and the streets of Newport were prime marauders shooting locations. The Dixie Terminal Building was where was Marauders was filmed. The robbers were seen assembling in this building before committing the bank heist. Furthermore, the great American Ball Park and the Great American Tower are two other places that were featured in this movie.

The fictions Hubert National Bank owned by Bruce Wills was recreated in the Stock Yards Bank & Trust. This marauders filming location was recreated at 101 w 4TH Street in Cincinnati. Other locations like the Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel at 36 E 4th Street and Carew Tower at 41W 5th Street were other movie locations.

Marauders have some breath-taking chasing scenes. The chasing scenes were filmed in the streets of Over-the-Rhine and its brewery tunnels. These places served as a great backdrop of the chasing scenes: Some action sequence of the movie was also shot in the Art Academy of Cincinnati(situated at 1212 Jackson Street), Arnold's Bar and Grill(situated at 210 E 8th Street). Nicholson's Tavern and Pub is another place where was Marauders filmed. This place was used to shoot the climax scene of this movie. This Pub is located at 625 Walnut Street.

Marauders movie review

Overall, Marauders received mixed reviews. Rotten Tomatoes gave this movie a 20% approval rating with an average rating of 4 out of 10. On the other hand, it got 5.5 out of ten on IMDB's official website. Common Sense gave three stars out of five stars.

