Henry Cavill Injured While Shooting 'The Witcher 2'; Production To Continue Without Him

The Witcher season 2 is in production in studios. It stars Henry Cavill as he returns in the titular role of Geralt of Rivia. Filming of the Netflix show has been facing issues due to COVID-19 pandemic and now a new problem has come up as Cavill has injured himself on the set.

Henry Cavill injured while shooting The Witcher 2

The Sun has reported that Henry Cavill was filming an action sequence on The Witcher 2 but it went wrong. He had been 20ft high in trees and on a safety harness at Arborfield studios, Berks. The actor was on an assault course and injured his leg. As per the report, a source said that Cavill just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It was not clear if an object had hit his leg or it was muscle injury or hamstring.

The strain was not bad enough to call an ambulance, but it has affected the filming schedule as Henry Cavill could not walk properly. The 37-year old has to wear heavy armor in the scenes and he just would not be able to do it with his leg injury. Earlier, the production was said to be on a halt. However, Deadline revealed that The Witcher season 2 will continue shooting without Henry Cavill. He is expected to be sidelined for a short period of time until he recovers. The makers are said to be going ahead with scenes that focus on other The Witcher cast members.

The Witcher season 2 has been facing a lot of issues in production. It started shooting in London in early 2020. It was stopped in March due to COVID—19 and later new member Kristofer Hivju was tested positive for the virus. Filming resumed in July in the United Kingdom and it halted again after multiple members were tested positive for coronavirus. It is currently taking place in close studios.

The Witcher cast for season 2 includes Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra reprising their roles as Cirilla “Ciri”, and Yennefer of Vengerberg respectively. It also includes Kristofer Hivju, Kim Bodnia, Vesemir and Paul Bullion, Basil Eidenbenz, Agnes Bjorn, Aisha Fabienne Ross, Mecia Simson, and Yasen Atour. The Witcher plot for the upcoming part has been kept under wraps. The series is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2021.

