Where Was 'Paris, Wine & Romance' Filmed? Here Is What You Need To Know

Paris Wine & Romance is one of the many Hallmark movies that has brought romance on the television screen. Directed by Alex Zamm, the plot of the movie revolves around Isabella, who has ambitions of making her family winery business recognised at an international level. She then goes to Paris where she meets her competitor who slowly becomes her love interest, Jacques. This film has many scenes which show backgrounds that highlight the romantic moments in the film. Have a look at the different locations where this movie was filmed.

Where was Paris, Wine & Romance filmed?

As the name of the movie suggests, Paris is one of the major Paris, Wine & Romance filming location, according to heavy.com. Paris is known to be a ‘City of Romance’, with a number of natural and man-made locations in the happening city. It welcomes a large number of tourists from all over the world who make sure to visit the iconic Eiffel Tower. Paris has also been the home to the filming of several famous movies, including Rush Hour 3, Taken, Befikre and many more films from all over the world.

ALSO READ: 'Hugely Positive News': World Leaders Hail Joe Biden's Decision To Rejoin Paris Agreement

Bulgaria is another major Paris, Wine & Romance filming location. The country has a lot of locations which have the vintage European look, which is often used to the advantage of filmmakers making romantic films. Bulgaria has also been the home to the filming of several popular thriller and action films such as The Expendables, Hitman, Wrong Turn, 300: Rise of an Empire, Conan the Barbarian and many more, as mentioned in theculturetrip.com. Viewers may be able to spot quite a few scenes which were shot in Bulgaria.

Images courtesy: Shutterstock

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Pushes Storied Paris Fan Museum To Brink Of Folding

Paris, Wine & Romance was released in 2019. The film was written by Joelle Sellner and Alex Wright and starred

Jen Lilley and Dan Jeannotte in the lead roles. The cast of this film also had other actors such as Roxanne McKee, Michael D. Xavier, Lolita Davidovich, Greg Canestrari and many more. The film was reportedly released soon after the shooting was over. According to IMDb, the film released just a month after the filming was completed.

ALSO READ: What Is Paris Climate Agreement That Biden Is Set To Rejoin In First Steps As President

ALSO READ: Disneyland Paris Postpones Reopening To April 2 As COVID-19 Cases Surge In Europe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.