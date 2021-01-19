Disneyland Paris Postpones Reopening To April 2 As COVID-19 Cases Surge In Europe

With a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe, Disneyland Paris has announced postponing its re-opening date. The iconic theme park that has entertained and enthralled tourists and Disney enthusiasts since 1955 was supposed to re-open on February 13. However, now it will reopen on April 2, 2021.

Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If you have a booking with us during the closing period, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions: https://t.co/3c0DbxYPLC pic.twitter.com/yom7cB4it3 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 18, 2021

Situation in Paris

Paris is not under a lockdown, however, there are strict restrictions in place to monitor the movement of people. The restrictions also include a 6 pm or 8 pm curfew. Also, failure to follow the restrictions can lead to a prison sentence for a period of six months. Even though the lockdown in France ended on December 15, public places like restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters, and museums continue to remain shut.

Read: 'Disneyland' To Turn Into A COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site; Details

Meanwhile, France recently detected at least two clusters of the mutated UK Covid variant in the country. French Health Minister Olivier Véran announced. France’s border with the UK would remain shut "until further notice" as authorities investigate into the risk clusters of the mutant coronavirus and speed up the mass vaccination programme, he added.

The government aims to vaccinate at least one million French people by the end of January, Véran told state broadcasters. Health experts sounded an alarm over the spread of the virus variant, which the scientists found more contagious than the original SARS-CoV-2 strain.

Read: 'Disneyland Experience At Home': Dad Creates DIY Rollercoaster For Kids, Netizens In Awe

The UK variant cluster was detected across Hauts-de-Seine, near Paris, and in Ille-et-Vilaine in Brittany, according to French broadcaster Connexion. The health authorities initiated rigorous contact tracing as 19 cases of COVID-19 infections of the UK variant were confirmed in France.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is also reported to have told BFM TV that the French government was ramping up the efforts to expand and fast-track vaccinations. He also warned of a worsening of the COVID-19 crisis in the coming weeks due to the surge in UK variant cases.

Read: Disneyland Will Be Laying Off More Employees As The COVID-19 Shutdown Persists

Also Read: Paris Fashion Week's Haute Couture Shows To Go Digital Amid COVID-19 Concerns