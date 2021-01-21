'Hugely Positive News': World Leaders Hail Joe Biden's Decision To Rejoin Paris Agreement

From French President Emmanuel Macron to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, leaders across the world hailed US President Joe Biden on rejoining the Paris Climate Accord that his predecessor Donald Trump had abandoned in 2017 and officially left in November 2020. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson even called it a “hugely positive news” and Motegi noted that Japan and US will cooperate in the field of advanced technologies to lead the global community to build a carbon-neutral society which is one of the goals of Paris Agreement signed in 2015.

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President wrote on Twitter, "I welcome the return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement: Welcome back! It is together that we can succeed in meeting the challenges of our time. It is altogether that we can change the climate situation by taking action for our planet."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

President @JoeBiden rejoining the Paris Agreement is hugely positive news. In the year we host @COP26 in Glasgow, I look forward to working with our US partners to do all we can to safeguard our planet. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 21, 2021

Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi

"Japan is seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 and build a carbon-neutral society, and this course is in line with the US policy," he was quoted by news agency ANI citing another media outlet.

He added, "Our country, in cooperation with the United States, including in the field of advanced technologies, will continue to lead the international community to build a carbon-neutral society, as required by the Paris agreement."

UN Chief Antonio Guterres welcomes US

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on January 20 welcomed the newly minted US President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate accord. In a press release, the UN chief said that he is committed to working closely with the new Biden administration to overcome the climate crisis and recover better from the unprecedented coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, the top UN official said, “I warmly welcome President Biden's steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis”.

