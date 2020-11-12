Where Was 'Red Dawn' Filmed? Know About The Shooting Locations Of Chris Hemsworth Starrer

Red Dawn is an action film released in 2012. Directed by Dan Bradley, it is a remake of 1984 film of the same name which has a screenplay by Kevin Reynolds and John Milius. Originally announced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studios, the reboot stars Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck, Adrianne Palicki, Josh Hutcherson, Isabel Lucas and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Where was Red Dawn filmed?

Red Dawn shooting locations extensively includes Michigan, the United States of America. It is a state in the Great Lakes and Midwestern regions of USA. Mount Clemens served as a key spot for the project. Red Dawn filming locations have closed Notre Dame High School in Harper Woods, Michigan (Greater Detroit) as one of the primary places. The school cafeteria was used as the catering hall for the crew members.

The film started principal photography in September 2009. Red Dawn shooting locations include popular Michigan spots like Grand Ledge, Royal Oak, Spokane, Pontiac, Harper Woods, Mt. Clemens, and 26 Kendrick St., Mount Clemens. Raleigh Michigan Studios – 199 Centerpoint Parkway, Pontiac, Michigan, USA, was used for an indoor shoot. Red Dawn filming locations also have Polsa Rosa Ranch – 5726 Soledad Canyon Road, Acton, California, USA. The project concluded its shooting in December 2009.

Red Dawn shows a group of teenagers who try to defend their hometown from a North Korean invasion. The screenplay is by Carl Ellsworth and Jeremy Passmore. The movie is produced by Beau Flynn under his Contrafilm banner and Tripp Vinson. It was distributed by FilmDistrict, as MGM sold the rights following their bankruptcy.

The project faced issued while in the pre-production stage. It was initially scheduled to release in 2010 but was shelved because of MGM’s financial troubles. The invading army and antagonists were changed from Chinese to North Korean in order to maintain access to the Chinese box office, although the movie was still not premiered in China.

Upon its release, Red Dawn review was mostly negative by the critics as well as the audiences. It has a 5.4 / 10 on IMDb and a 15% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie tanked at the box office as it reportedly collected around $50 million against a budget of $65 million.

