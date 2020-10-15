The 'Last Son Of Isaac LeMay' Filming Location & Details About The Sam Worthington Starrer

The Last Son of Isaac LeMay is an upcoming action film. It stars Avatar actor Sam Worthington, along with Thomas Jane and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly. The Hangover star Heather Graham has recently joined the project, reported Deadline.

The Last Son of Isaac LeMay filming location and details

According to productionlist.com, The Last Son of Isaac LeMay will be filmed at Banning, California, the United States of America. The movie is expected to begin production on April 6, 2020. It is currently under pre-production stage.

Banning is a city in Riverside County of California. It is located in the San Gorgonio Pass, which is also known as Banning Pass. The place shares geographic and regional features with its western neighbour, the city of Beaumont. Both the cities are around 80 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and 30 miles west of Palm Springs, each linked by freeway and railroad.

The 1950 noir film D.O.A. cast Edmond O’Brien as the protagonist Frank Bigelow, who is an accountant and notary from Banning. The place has been used for shooting movies like Buckshot John (1915), Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here (1969), How to Make an American Quilt (1995), Follow Me Home (1996), Evil on Queen Street (2002) and more.

The Last Son of Isaac LeMay will be set in the Sierra Nevada in the 19th Century. It features Sam Worthington as LeMay, a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy. He hunts down his offspring to prevent his own murder and targeting his son Carl, essayed by Colson Baker. With bounty hunters and the cryptic Sheriff Solomon (Thomas Jane) on their trail, all are set on a collision course toward a brutal game of cat-and-mouse. Heather Graham will be seen as Anna, Carl’s mother.

Donnybrook director Tim Sutton will be helming The Last Son of Isaac LeMay. The screenplay is from a Black List script by Greg Johnson. The movie is produced by Andre Relis, Luke Schuetzle, and Jibs Polhemus. Relis’ company VMI Worldwide will be looking over the project’s sales. David Von Ancken, Courtney Lauren Penn, and Brandon Burrows will serve as executive producers. The makers have not revealed a release date yet with more information being under wraps.

