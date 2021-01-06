Where Was 'Rogue One' Filmed? Know More About The Popular Spots

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rogue One released in 2016. The story of the film is about Jyn’s father who was forcibly taken by the Galactic Empire. They wanted his aid to help them in completing the Death Star. The Death Star is the ultimate weapon that can be used for destruction. However, after Jyn grows up, she joins hands with a group of resistance fighters. Her sole mission is to steal the blueprints of the Empire. The star cast of the movie includes Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Riz Ahmed, Donnie Yen, Alan Tudyk, and others.

Also read: Delhi Metro: Driverless Operations In Pink Line To Commence By Mid-2021

According to the director, the title of the film has three meanings as per the article published on Cinema Blend. The first refers to a military sign. The second meaning is a description of the personality of Jyn and the third is this is the first film that was not a part of the main saga.

For those wondering where was Rogue One filmed, read on to know the details.

Also read: AH W Vs CM W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

Where was 'Rogue One' filmed?

According to CNTraveler, Rogue One filming locations are scattered from the Maldives to Iceland and from London to Jordan. If you remember the planet Eadu in the film, the audience will be pleased to know that this was shot at Reynisfjara, Iceland. The black sand beach can be reached after driving for twenty minutes from Vik in South Iceland. Krafla’s volcanic crater and rock formations in Lake Myvatn have been shown in the film. Krafla is also located in Iceland.

Also read: Accidental Death Insurance Cover For Delhi Police Personnel Raised To Rs 78 Lakh

The Maldives is another important Rogue One shooting locations. Many of the battle sequences in the film have been shot at Laamu Atoll, Maldives. The Atoll consists of 82 of the total 1192 islands in the Maldives. Gan is the largest island in the Maldives and has been used as the planet Scarif in the film. The explosion scenes in the film were shot at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, England. The team also shot at the Berasdhoo Island which was uninhabited.

London is another Rogue One shooting location that you must know about. The Imperial base in the film was the Canary Wharf Tube Station in London. The glass safety doors and the escalators designed by Norman Foster feature prominently in the film.

Also read: Chief Of Defence Staff Gen Rawat Visits Key Forward Military Bases In Arunachal Pradesh

Wadi Rum, Jordan, has been used to show the fictional home for planet Jedha. This is a planet for pilgrimage for those who believe in the Force.

'Rogue One' Review

Rogue One review shows that the film has a high rating of 7.8/10 on IMDB. The audiences loved and appreciated the film because of the amazing characters, wonderful action sequences, and solid storyline. The pace and the scripting of the film were also much appreciated by the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.