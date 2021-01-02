AH W Vs CM W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Auckland Hearts Women (AH W) will lock horns with the Canterbury Magicians Women (CM W) in the league match of the Women's Super Smash 2020 tournament. The AH W vs CM W match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The AH W vs CM W live match is scheduled to commence at 4:00 AM IST on Sunday, January 3. Here, we take a look at AH W vs CM W live scores, AH W vs CM W match prediction and AH W vs CM W playing 11.

AH W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: AH W vs CM W live match preview

After losing the opening fixture of the tournament, Auckland Hearts Women have come back brilliantly winning two back to back matches. They currently sit at the 3rd spot in the table with 8 points and have won their previous match by 8 runs against the Central Hinds.

With some match-winners in their ranks, the Hearts will look to make it a hat-trick of wins and look to move up the points table. The Canterbury Magicians Women have so far played just one match versus the Otago Sparks which they went on to win in a convincing fashion. The Magicians will look to break the heart of the Auckland team by winning the upcoming clash between these two sides. A cracking contest is on cards.

AH W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: Probable AH W vs CM W playing 11

AH W: Anna Peterson, Lauren Down (c), Molly Penfold, Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Regina Lili'i, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Jesse Prasad, Sarah Carnachan (wk), Arlene Kelly

CM W: Frances Mackay (c), Laura Hughes (wk), Gabby Sullivan, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kirsty Nation, Melissa Banks, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Sims, Lea Tahuhu, Kristy Havill

AH W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AH W vs CM W Dream11 team

Amy Satterthwaite

Anna Peterson

Arlene Kelly

Lauren Down

AH W vs CM W match prediction: AH W vs CM W Dream11 team

AH W vs CM W live: AH W vs CM W match prediction

As per our AH W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, AH W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AH W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, top picks and AH W vs CM W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AH W vs CM W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

