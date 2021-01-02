AH W Vs CM W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

'Sourav Ganguly is stable now, but will be discharged later', says BCCI President's uncle
The Auckland Hearts Women (AH W) will lock horns with the Canterbury Magicians Women (CM W) in the league match of the Women's Super Smash 2020 tournament. The AH W vs CM W match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The AH W vs CM W live match is scheduled to commence at 4:00 AM IST on Sunday, January 3. Here, we take a look at AH W vs CM W live scores, AH W vs CM W match prediction and AH W vs CM W playing 11.
After losing the opening fixture of the tournament, Auckland Hearts Women have come back brilliantly winning two back to back matches. They currently sit at the 3rd spot in the table with 8 points and have won their previous match by 8 runs against the Central Hinds.
ICYMI | The ACES and HEARTS are ready for our first game of 2021 and we are home at the Outer Oval for the first time this @SuperSmashNZ 💥#FollowSuit 🔷💙🏏— Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) January 2, 2021
TICKETS | BUY ONLINE AND SAVE | https://t.co/aoB5gnkGjQ pic.twitter.com/2o8TE7zp15
With some match-winners in their ranks, the Hearts will look to make it a hat-trick of wins and look to move up the points table. The Canterbury Magicians Women have so far played just one match versus the Otago Sparks which they went on to win in a convincing fashion. The Magicians will look to break the heart of the Auckland team by winning the upcoming clash between these two sides. A cracking contest is on cards.
AH W: Anna Peterson, Lauren Down (c), Molly Penfold, Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Regina Lili'i, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Jesse Prasad, Sarah Carnachan (wk), Arlene Kelly
CM W: Frances Mackay (c), Laura Hughes (wk), Gabby Sullivan, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kirsty Nation, Melissa Banks, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Sims, Lea Tahuhu, Kristy Havill
Amy Satterthwaite
Anna Peterson
Arlene Kelly
Lauren Down
As per our AH W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, AH W should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The AH W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, top picks and AH W vs CM W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AH W vs CM W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Image: Auckland Cricket / Twitter
