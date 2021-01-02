Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Skipper Sourav Ganguly 'a Full And Speedy Recovery'

Sachin Tendulkar came forward to wish his former Indian team-mate as well as good friend Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery after the latter had suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster had posted an image of him hugging Dada supposedly during an Indian Super League (ISL) league or final match. While Tendulkar was the co-owner of the two-time finalists Kerala Blasters, Ganguly was the co-owner of the three-time winners ATK which has now merged with Mohun Bagan to form a new entity named ATK Mohun Bagan FC of which Sourav Ganguly was named as one of the directors.

"Just got to know about your ailment Sourav. Hope each passing day brings you closer to a full and speedy recovery! Get well soon", read Tendulkar's post.

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2021

ATK had defeated the Kerala Blasters in two ISL finals. Once in the inaugural season i.e. 2014 and then in the third season (2016) respectively.

Sourav Ganguly hospitalized

The current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President was rushed to the Woodlands hospital after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that the former Indian captain was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition is reported to be stable.

The Kolkata hospital has set up a three-member board headed by Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform an angioplasty, and Ganguly will be discharged shortly after, said hospital sources.

Woodlands Hospital issues statement

"Mr. Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, President BCCI, former Captain of Indian Cricket team and eminent personality suffered from chest discomfort while doing treadmill at his home gym. He had a family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1 pm, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyperacute ST-segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable hemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual antiplatelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now."

