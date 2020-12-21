Where Was 'Sanditon' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

Sanditon, which is one of the most talked-about TV shows, has an interesting background. It is inspired by the unfinished novel of the same name from Eminent writer Jane Austin. The TV show is a brainchild of Andrew Davis, who has made a mark with historical and period shows in the industry. Davies became the co-creator and gave in their own ending to this unfinished novel and successfully transformed it into a TV show.

Interested in knowing where was Sanditon filmed? Then read on to find all the details about the Sanditon shooting locations etc. The show traces the journey of Charlotte Heywood, a feisty country girl who brings a new change in the simple and sleepy coastal town of Sanditon. She tries to fit herself in the town and her experiences from the main essence of this series.

Sanditon filming locations

According to CN traveler, the shooting happened at many locations and set buildings and it also included the use of highly advanced CGI to ensure that the show was able to offer the same essence as the late 1805 era Britain.The main shooting location was Bristol and the cast and crew used many iconic locations for the film. This old city was very important for Jane Austine and she often came to visit here.

One important place among the Sanditon shooting locations included The Bottle Yard Studio in Bristol. A specially designed street set was used for shooting some sequences. According to Masterpiece, the Byhram Park main house was used in the show to recreate the Lady Denham’s house, The Sanditon House. The frontal door of this building, the small street near the kitchen entrance served as eth Sanditon Street in the series.

Another iconic place included among the Sanditon shooting locations is the famous stone bridge. The bridge located in the Iford Manor made an appearance in the first episode of the series. In this place, the scene between Charlotte and her father was filmed. So, the bridge the viewers see when Charlotte tells her father about leaving Willingdon and subsequently receiving warning is actually this stone bridge.

Furthermore, the Iford Manor interior also doubled as the home of the Heywood family in the series. The Bowood House, especially its Shell grotto, waterfall and pristine lake was used for shooting some scenes in Episode 7 on Sanditon.

The series also involved many beach scenes. The cast and crew of the chow used Brean Beach and its dunes as one of the Sanditon filming locations to shoot the beach scenes. The crew recreated 1800 era Britain in detail with horse-drawn bathing machines and other props. But interestingly all the bathing scenes were shot at the Weston-Super-Mare Marine Lake in March.

Sanditon Review

Well, the show got some mixed reactions. The show had some reference to age-restricted content, So, many critics were not impressed with such inappropriate content as these were not present in the Original novel of Austin. Some viewers also panned down the complicated ending. On Rotten Tomato's official site, the show received a 62% approval rate. But interestingly, this series received a good score of 7.7 out of 10 in IMDB. Overall, it received a mixed reaction from the viewers’ end.

