Rohit Sharma Wishes Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Birthday With Special Memories; See Pictures

Rohit Sharma, who recently reached Australia to feature in the last two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, took to Instagram on Monday and shared a series of adorable pictures with wife Ritika Sajdeh to wish her on her 33rd birthday. Rohit married his manager Ritika Sajdeh in 2015 after dating her for 6 years. The couple has a daughter named Samaira who was born on December 31, 2018.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 1st Test: Kohli and Co. lose despite breaking huge Test record

Rohit Sharma wishes Ritika Sajdeh in adorable Instagram post

Rohit is currently under 14-day quarantine after reportedly flying to Australia on Tuesday, December 15. The right-hander posted five photos including a couple of selfies. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday darling, love you forever @ritssajdeh".

Rohit recently cleared the fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after a three-week rehabilitation spell due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Dream11 IPL 2020. The BCCI had issued a statement stating that Rohit had been tested for batting, fielding and running between the wickets at the NCA and that the medical team was satisfied with the Hitman's physical fitness.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Sehwag takes a dig at India's pathetic batting in the 2nd innings

According to the statement, Rohit will be reassessed by the medical teams after the completion of his quarantine period to determine his selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 33-year old has been provided a detailed programme to follow for the two weeks he will be quarantined for. If everything goes well, Rohit will be available for selection for India's last two Tests of the four-match series.

Rohit Sharma net worth

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2020, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore ($16.6 million), as reported by MSN.

The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma ₹7 crore ($937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Traditional New Year's Test set to be shifted out of Sydney?

Rohit Sharma house in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma lives in Worli's Ahuja Apartment along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. According to a The Economic Times report, the cricketer bought the flat back in 2015, the same year he got engaged to Sajdeh, who was also previously his business manager. The Rohit Sharma house in Mumbai is worth ₹30 crore and according to a report in Architectural Digest India, the area is spread across 6,000 square feet with a 270-degrees view of the Arabian Sea.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 1st Test broadcast hit by Sydney COVID-19 outbreak, Brett Lee goes home

Disclaimer: The above Rohit Sharma net worth and Pakistan team salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Rohit Sharma net worth.

SOURCE: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.