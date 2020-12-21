Where Was 'Lilies Of The Field' Filmed In Arizona? Have A Look At All Details Here

Lilies of the Field was a drama film which hit the theatres in the year 1963. The plot of this film revolves around a travelling man who helps a few nuns fulfil their dream of having a chapel on a deserted land. The film has been directed by Ralph Nelson and the story has been written by William E Barrett. This black and white film has a huge fan following even today for its whole-hearted content and promising performances. Most parts of the film Lilies of the Field have been shot at various locations in Tucson in Arizona. The film was made with a few pieces of equipment and still managed to leave a lasting impact on the audiences.

Where was Lilies of the Field filmed?

Lilies of the Field has mainly been filmed in various parts of Arizona in the USA. According to the reports by IMDb, a few segments of this film have been shot at Tucson in Arizona, as the place served as the perfect location for the theme of this film. In some parts of the film, a young man called Homer Smith is seen travelling across different places in Arizona as he is travelling in his high-tech vehicle. The scenery includes stunning green lands and smooth roads that appear at the beginning of Lilies of the Field.

The Lilies of the Field shooting locations have a lot to do with the heartfelt theme of this film. Some parts of this film have been shot at Sabino Canyon in Tucson while a few other parts have been filmed at Kinney Road in Old Tucson. Sierrita Mountains in Arizona have also been shown in a few frames of this drama flick. The Tucson Mountains and Tanque Verde Falls are also a part of a few frames in this film.

The work at Lilies of the Field was wrapped up in November 1962 and the film was released in the year that followed. In some parts of the film, the protagonist, Homer Smith is seen building a chapel for the Nuns after they persuade him endlessly. The chapel is built on a deserted land and this part of the film has been shot at the Sonoran Desert in Arizona. Some parts of this segment have also been filmed at Ironwood Forest National Monument in Arizona.

Lilies of the Field went on to become a huge hit at the box office as fans were quite impressed with the content. The Lilies of the Field filming locations also had a huge role to play in the success of the film as these places have mass appeal. The place is known for its adventurous deserts and the strong culture that is followed by the people.

