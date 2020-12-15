Where Was 'Selena: The Series' Filmed? Know Details About The Shooting Location

Netflix's latest offering Selena: the series released on December 4, 2020. This biographical show will track the life of famous Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla and how she rose to fame. The series will portray how Selena became a childhood star, her struggle with fame, and how she eventually died her tragic death. If you love music or adore the singer's work, you may be interested in Selena: the series.

But, where was Selena the series filmed? What was the shooting schedule? This article will offer you some interesting information about the shooting locations for this series. The series stars Christian Serratos in the titular role and other talented stars, including Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Study Lopez, and Noemi Gonzalez.

The shooting locations

As per the official sources of HITC, the famous tex-mex singer was initially from Lake Jackson, which is a small town in Brazoria County in Texas town from a Mexican father and a Cherokee ancestry mother.

But, this Mexican American series in the Spanish language was shot in Mexico. Baja California was the central location where Selena the series was filmed. Multiple locations from Baja California was seen in the movie. Tijuana was also used as a backdrop for the series. This city is in the northern part of this state and lies near the Mexican-American border.

The famous Tejano Music Awards ceremony was recreated in Old Jai Alai Place Forum or the El Foro Antigue Palacio Jai Alai. This colorful palace was built in 1947 to host the Basque Pelota tournaments and has become an iconic cultural hub in Tijuana.

The old building served as the perfect place for the award ceremony Selena the series filming locations.

According to AtlasForWinders, another location named Rosarito in the Baja California state was also under for filming the series. The famous El Tejano Bar was used to shoot the scene where Selena receives white from a young girl.

Popular Selena the series shooting locations included places from Texas and the neighbourhood where Selena used to live. The famous Corpus Christi In Texas was also among the Selena the series fining locations. The iconic cathedral from the Houston Metropolitan area is featured in this movie to show Selena's relocation with her family. The music concert seen in episode three was filmed in Matamoros in Mexico. A kiosko of the famous Miguel Hidalgo Park was used to shoot the scene.

The Cine Liberated, Tijuana was also another place where the series was shot. This place was transformed to recreate the Selena y Los Dinos concert.

Selena: The series review

The series got an average or above-average score from most critics. The critics somehow panned down the show for its lose storyline despite the acting efforts of the cast. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it got a 33% score from the critics and an approval rating of 42% from the audience. MetaCritic also gave it mixed reviews on their official site. The series got an average score of 48 out of 100 from the critics. But, the show got a good score of 8.8 from the regular viewers in MetaCritic. On IMDB's official website, it got 6.6 out of 10 from 1658 reviews.

