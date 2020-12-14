Harry Styles Celebrates One Year Of 'Fine Line', Thanks Fans For Support And Encouragement

Singer and songwriter Harry Styles took to his official Twitter handle to announce one year of his Fine Line Album. He took a moment to extend a note of thanks to his fans and followers for showing love for the songs. This album is also rumoured to be the key to Harry Styles' Grammy nomination in the next year.

The album was released on December 13, 2019, which completed a year recently. Harry Styles' songs have always found love in the huge fandom that the singer is followed by. In the Twitter post, the singer has made it obvious that the support from the fans means a lot to him. Here is what Harry Styles' album hitting one year felt like to him.

Fine Line is one year old. I couldn’t be more grateful for you all continually finding new ways to change my life. Thank you for listening, and for everything else. I always love you, but especially today. H pic.twitter.com/ZP2KQLhpzB — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) December 13, 2020

One Year of Harry Styles' Album

On completing a successful year of the Fine Line Album, Harry Styles' Grammy nomination is being anticipated for the next year. There are 12 songs in the album, out of which five are Harry Styles' singles. The songs 'Lights Up', 'Adore You', 'Falling', 'Watermelon Sugar', and 'Golden' are the most loved ones among Harry Styles' songs.

In the tweet posted by the singer, gratitude was evident to the fans who highly loyal and supportive of his albums. Harry Styles expressed a note of thanks to enthusiasts who never failed to change his life in numerous ways. He expressed his love for the fans and added the speciality of the occasion for confessing the same. He thanked them for listening to his music and for all the support they gave to him.

Reactions from the Fans

Harry Styles' Tweet got a lot of reactions and likes from impressed fans of the Fine Line album. Fans from all over the world encouraged the singer by calling the album not just a collection of music, but a "lifestyle". They wrote him letters expressing how elated they were on the album completing a year.

Fans also told him how they felt about him and his art in general, looking up to him as an idol. They expressed how "proud" they were for him for having released an album like Fine Line, and called it "a class that defines sophistication". "It's the reason to breathe, a purpose to live," they said, making their love for the music.

Harry Styles on the Professional Front

Despite being a part of 'One Direction', Harry Styles is more focused on his solo career as of yet. He looks forward to a Grammy nomination for this album the next year. Currently, there are rumours about him working on a new album, but there have not been any specifications or any names given.

