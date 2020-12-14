Yami Gautam's 'special Guest' Over Lunch Is Cute As A Button; See Pic

On December 13, 2020, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her ‘special guest’ over lunch. In the picture, she can be seen feeding a goat during lunchtime. Yami is currently in Himachal Pradesh shooting for her upcoming Bollywood flick Bhoot Police. The movie is largely being shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

Yami Gautam feeds her special guest

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pink coloured sweater and black pants with woollen socks and a chappal. She had a beige-coloured shawl draped around her neck. In the caption, she wrote, “Had a special guest over lunch ‘#farmlife’, ‘#pahadigirl’” with goat emoticon and a red heart.

Many of her fans couldn’t stop drooling over the cute picture and were quick enough to drop lovely comments. A user commented, “Wow so cute” with several red hearts while another one wrote, “My Princess” with kissing face emoticon and a red heart. A fan commented, “World’s beautiful girl ever” with a loving face emoticon and a pair of red hearts. Another fan simply called her ‘beautiful’ and further dropped red hearts and a fire emoticon.

Yami has been constantly sharing beautiful pictures and videos on her Insta. She has also expressed that she is enjoying the fresh air of the mountains and has revealed that she often ditches her car for a walk down the hilly roads. In her other post, Yami shared a selfie enjoying the sunshine. She captioned the picture, “Winter-rays ‘#shootlife’, ‘#himachal’, ‘#nofilter’”. Many of her fans complimented the beauty. Tahira Kashyap called her ‘pretty’ in a comment.

On November 5, 2020, Yami shared a selfie video where she informed her fans that she is going her time in the North. In the caption, she wrote, “Ditching car ride post-pack-up for the much-needed walk by the hills… Can’t explain this feeling… ‘#heaven’, ‘#beautifulhimachal’, ‘#nofilter’” with a red heart. Co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez dropped a pair of shining red hearts.

Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy movie which is directed by Pavan Kriplani. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Yami in the pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to release in 2021.

Image Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

