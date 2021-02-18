Where Was 'Shallow Hal' Filmed? Know Details About Gwyneth And Jack Black Starrer Film

Shallow Hal is an American fantasy rom-com which released back in 2001. The movie was created by the Farrelly brothers and starred Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black in the lead. The film was shot at some beautiful locations. Let us take a look at the Shallow Hal's shooting locations.

Where was Shallow Hal filmed?

According to a report in IMDb, the film Shallow Hal was filmed mostly in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. According to the media portal, few other locations include Sterling in Massachusetts, Los Angeles, in California and Princeton in Massachusetts.

Shallow Hal filming locations in Charlotte region

The workplace of Hal, the Bank Of America shown in the film, is the JPS Funds building.

St Peter’s Episcopal Church and 7th Street was the place in the film where Hal asked out the first girl.

The place where Hal and Rosemary had one of their first few dates was the old Fuel Pizza, which is on the North Tryon Street.

Apart from that, the couple also shares a milkshake at Pike’s Soda Shop in the South End, which is shown in the film.

The Capital Grille which is situated in Uptown Charlotte was the place shown in the film when Rosemary saw Hal having dinner with Jill.

Few other places shown in the film from Charlotte was the Latta Arcade courtyard on South Tryon Street.

The plot of Shallow Hal

The movie is about a young man, Hal Larson who has a heart of gold. However, because of his superficial nature, he is unable to see the inner beauty of any woman he meets. One day, he gets hypnotized and later meets Rosemary.

Rosemary is morbidly obese but because of a spell, Hal sees her as a slender, beautiful woman and is smitten by her. Rosemary on the other hand starts to feel that Hal’s feelings are genuine towards her.

Cast

The movie is directed by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly who have also co-written the movie along with Sean Moynihan. The film stars Jack Black in the titular role of Hal Larson and Gwyneth Paltrow as Rosemary Shanahan. The movie’s cast also includes Jason Alexander, Joe Viterelli, Jill Christine, Bruce McGill and Susan Ward. The film also features Tony Robbins as a guest star in the film.

