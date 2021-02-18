Where Was 'Shallow Hal' Filmed? Know Details About Gwyneth And Jack Black Starrer Film

Quick links:
Shallow Hal is an American fantasy rom-com which released back in 2001. The movie was created by the Farrelly brothers and starred Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black in the lead. The film was shot at some beautiful locations. Let us take a look at the Shallow Hal's shooting locations.
According to a report in IMDb, the film Shallow Hal was filmed mostly in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. According to the media portal, few other locations include Sterling in Massachusetts, Los Angeles, in California and Princeton in Massachusetts.
The movie is about a young man, Hal Larson who has a heart of gold. However, because of his superficial nature, he is unable to see the inner beauty of any woman he meets. One day, he gets hypnotized and later meets Rosemary.
Rosemary is morbidly obese but because of a spell, Hal sees her as a slender, beautiful woman and is smitten by her. Rosemary on the other hand starts to feel that Hal’s feelings are genuine towards her.
The movie is directed by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly who have also co-written the movie along with Sean Moynihan. The film stars Jack Black in the titular role of Hal Larson and Gwyneth Paltrow as Rosemary Shanahan. The movie’s cast also includes Jason Alexander, Joe Viterelli, Jill Christine, Bruce McGill and Susan Ward. The film also features Tony Robbins as a guest star in the film.
