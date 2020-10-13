Where Was 'Comanche Territory' Filmed? All Main Filming Locations

Comanche Territory is a classic Western film that released all the way back in 1950. The film was directed by George Sherman and starred Macdonald Carey in the lead role of James Bowie. The movie is one of the oldest Westerns that started to popularize the genre in Hollywood.

The movie told the story of a government agent (James Bowie) who was tasked with negotiating a treaty with the Native Americans so that Americans could mine silver ore in the area. Comanche Territory also starred Will Geer, Maureen O'Hara, and Charles Drake in lead roles. Here are the filming locations used for the filming of Comanche Territory.

Where was Comanche Territory filmed?

The 1950 movie Comanche Territory was filmed in and around the Oak Creek Canyon area of Arizona, in the United States of America. Filming locations in Arizona include Big Park, Little Park, and Red Rock Crossing. These locations are all in and around the city of Sedona. The nearby Yavapai County was also used for the filming of many prominent scenes in the film. Very few scenes were filmed at the Universal Studio, in California, USA.

Though the Comanche is a real Native American tribe, their territory was not in Arizona. Most of the Comanche territory was in northwestern Texas and the surrounding areas of New Mexico, southeastern Colorado, southwestern Kansas, western Oklahoma, and northern Chihuahua. Therefore the film was not really filmed in real Comanche territory.

The movie features Macdonald Carey as James Bowie and Will Geer as Dan'l Seeger. Seeger and Bowie are sent to broker peace between the government and the native tribe so that miners can peacefully find silver ore. However, once Bowie arrives in the area, he realises that the local ranchers are planning to attack the Comanche tribe. This attack is planned by Katie Howard and her brother Stacey Howard.

Eventually, Katie falls in love with Bowie and decides to make peace with the Comanche tribe so that the government can mine silver ore. However, her change of heart comes too late and an all-out war between the ranchers and the Comanche tribe is about the begin. The movie then showcases how Bowie heroically makes peace and negotiates a treaty with the tribe.

