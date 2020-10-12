Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rihanna Looks Unrecognisable In This Rare Post; See Pic

Singer-actor Rihanna is among the well-known celebrities in the industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan-following on her respective social media handle. Talking about actor’s social media handle and fan following, Fans recently came across an adorable major throwback picture of the actor from the year 2003 and fans have been going all gaga over it.

In the picture, shared by one of her fan pages, Rihanna can be seen looking completely unrecognisable in this throwback picture. Rihanna can be seen striking an adorable pose in the picture. She can be seen sporting a blue and yellow printed t-shirt. She completed her look with simple yellow-tinted sunglasses and opted for a sleek hairdo and glossy lips. The fan page also wrote, “Rihanna, 2003”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by the fan page went on to receive several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on the actor’s looks and innocent face. While some went on to comment on how Rihanna used to look when she was young. One of the users wrote, “love love love”. While the other one wrote, “she looks so cute and innocent in this picture”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this, the actor herself goes on to share several other pictures, videos, stories, and reels on her social media handle. The actor goes on to give glimpses into her personal and professional life. She shared a glamorous picture of her from the virtual pre-launch party for Fenty skin. Rihanna looks absolutely stunning and fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. Take a look.

Rihanna’s newly released ‘mini gang’

Rihanna also flaunted her skin as she revealed about protecting her ‘melanin’. She shared a picture of patches of cream applied on her face and covered her face with a cap as a metaphor for protecting her face from the sun. With a poker face, Rihanna looks relaxed as she strikes a pose for the camera. Check it out here:

