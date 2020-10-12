Charlie's Angels Star Cheryl Rebelled Against Revealing Scenes By Wearing 'tiniest' Bikini

Hollywood actor Cheryl Ladd had to deal with the makers frequently asking her to wear revealing outfits in Charlie’s Angels. The star recently reminisced the time when she spoke against the wardrobe policy. She revealed having a long conversation with the executive producer, who agreed with her before asking her to wear a bikini again.

Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd wore the tiniest bikini she could find as a protest

Actor Cheryl Ladd starred in the successful series Charlie’s Angels from 1977 to 1981. It features female leads saving the world with their superpowers. The star recently spoke to Yahoo Entertainment and remembered how she spoke against the wardrobe policy. The actor recalled that she had a long talk with the executive producer a day about wearing bikinis frequently. Ladd told him that she was 'someone’s mother' and it was not necessary to have that all the time.

Cheryl Ladd added that the executive producer agreed to the same. However, she said that after some time, they again asked her to wear a bikini. So, dealing with the same, the actor said to the outlet that she got the 'tiniest one' she could find. Meanwhile, Cheryl Ladd reacted to the same and said that she could not wear it.

However, the star told that the producer wanted her in a bikini, and that was what she chose to wear. Ladd added that she would take all responsibility for it. Ultimately, it worked as Cheryl Ladd said that they had to edit the episode to reveal less skin. The actor also remembered that she received a message stating it would not happen again.

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

On the work front, Cheryl Ladd spoke about looking for slightly different roles. She said that the standard for women was much tough. The actor mentioned that she wanted to play women her age.

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Also read: What's Leaving Netflix In October 2020? Bid Goodbyes To These Netflix Shows In October

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.