Whitney Houston's Biopic 'I Wanna Dance With...' Teams Up With 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Writer

Late singer Whitney Houston’s biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is finally in works. Bohemian Rhapsody’s writer Anthony McCarten will be writing the script of this highly anticipated biopic. The Houston Estate will also be providing Houston’s entire catalogue for the film.

Hollywood has witnessed several biopics in the past decade. Some of them have been successful while some of them failed to leave an impression. The two recent musical biopics have been the Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the Elton John Biopic Rocketman.

Now, the next musical biopic that is finally in works is about singer Whitney Houston. Whitney Houston is considered to be one of the most successful artists of all time. According to a media portal’s report, Houston has sold more than 200 million records worldwide.

It will be interesting to see how her impressive discography is used in I Wanna Dance With Somebody. According to the media portal’s report, music producer Clive Davis is working with Houston’s Estate on the late singer’s biopic. As mentioned earlier, the Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was a hit.

Hence its write Anthony McCarten has also been roped in for this Whitney Houston biopic. Anthony McCarten will be working as the screenplay writer. This highly anticipated biopic will be directed by Stella Meghie. Meghie gained several accolades for the Issae Rae film The Photograph.

As mentioned earlier, the Houston Estate is also working for this biopic. Hence several of Whitney Houston’s hit like Saving All My Love for You, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, How Will I Know, and others are expected to be a part of this film.

