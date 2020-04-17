BMC's Instagram Followers 'truly Impressed' By Their Creative 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Remake

The spread of coronavirus has forced many governments around the globe to order a total lockdown. As days pass, it is getting difficult for the governments to keep people inside their houses. They have been coming up with out-of-the-box techniques to keep people entertained. The BMC has managed to attract attention with their recent Instagram post. They shared a reworked version of the song Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen with smart lyrics that refer to the ongoing lockdown. Read more about BMC’s recent Instagram post.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Converts MMRDA Grounds In BKC Into Wholesale Market That Operates At Night

Also Read | BMC Tweaks Testing Protocol, Asymptomatic COVID Contacts To Be Tested Post Isolation

Is This A Fever? Is This just Allergy? Caught in a lockdown, No escape from the family. Don’t touch your eyes, Just hand sanitize quickly.

Fans react to BMC and Queen crossover:

A number of fans have been expressing their views about BMC’s creative efforts to keep them entertained. With their new Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody parody video, they have certainly impressed a number of their fans with their smart wordplay. They have been sharing their thought in the comments section of the video. Here are some of those fan reactions:

Also Read | Queen: Here Are The First Five Albums By The London-based Rock Band

BMC on Instagram

BMC has also been uploading informative posts and videos on their Instagram page. Their posts have also been updating the citizens of Mumbai with the proper statistics of the coronavirus cases. They have also been sharing some positive recovery stories that would certainly raise their followers' moods. Here are some of the posts by BMC.

Also Read | Queen, Adam Lambert Confirmed To Front Bushfire Benefit Gig In Sydney

Also Read | 'Freddie Mercury Close': Street In London Suburb Named After Queen Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.