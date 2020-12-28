Who Are YaYa Gosselin's Parents? Know About The 'We Can Be Heroes' Star's Family

Eleven-year-old YaYa Gosselin has achieved fame at a very young age with her performances in films and web series. She is loved by the audiences for the portrayal of the character of Missy Moreno in the recently released film We Can Be Heroes. Ever since the movie released, people have been trying to find out more about YaYa Gosselin. Read ahead to know more about YaYa Gosselin's parents.

YaYa Gosselin parents

YaYa Gosselin was born to Monica and Tyler Gosselin on January 26, 2009. Monica Gosselin is an active blogger. She writes about her family on the blog which frequently finds inputs from Tyler as well. She also shares some food recipes on the blog. YaYa is dearly attached to her father and does not to like stay away from him for a long time.

On the blog that Monica writes, she has mentioned that she is a self-taught portrait photographer on a part-time basis. She lived in Rome for two years and cannot wait to go back there with her family. Not much is known about YaYa Gosselin’s father Tyler Gosselin other than the fact that he regularly contributes to the family blog. He writes on the blog that he considers his wife to be an inspiration for him and strives his best to be a loving father and a dutiful husband.

YaYa is the eldest of the three sisters. Nicolette Gosselin and Pippa Gosselin are the names of her younger sisters. The social media of the three of them are handled by their parents.

YaYa Gosselin has starred in several films and web series. She starred in web series like FBI: Most Wanted wherein she played the character of Natalia ‘Tali’ Skye LaCroix and 13 Reasons Why wherein she played the character of Graciella Padilla. She has also been a part of movies like Lord Finn wherein she essayed the character of Jenny Finley, and Peppermint wherein she essayed the character of Ana.

Who plays Missy in We Can Be Heroes?

The character of Missy Moreno is being played by YaYa Gosselin in the recently released superhero film We Can Be Heroes. Missey Moreno is the daughter of the superhero but still does not have the powers of her own. She teams up with other children to save their parents from the evil Ms Granada.

We Can Be Heroes cast is a star-studded affair. We Can Be Heroes stars cast includes Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Taylor Dooley and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

