Vikrant Massey's Picture With Fiancé Sheetal Thakur Wins Hearts; Yami Gautam, Kriti Reacts

Vikrant Massey, who got engaged to long time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in November last year, took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable selfie on Sunday. "Thank you nanu for choosing me to be a part of your life. #BunnyForLife @sheetalthakur,” Vikrant wrote.

Vikrant is currently shooting for 14 Phere, opposite Kriti Kharbanda and Sheetal joined him on the sets. Yami Gautam dropped heart emojis on the picture, while Kriti wrote, 'Awww'. The couple had initially kept their relationship a secret, and it was only in 2017 when they had announced their love for one another. Vikrant and Sheetal were featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful.

Actor Vikrant Massey is set to headline the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Forensic. The thriller will feature the Mirzapur actor playing a meticulous forensic officer, portrayed by Tovino Thomas in the original, which released earlier this year.

The remake is a part of Mini Flims’ Mansi Bagla’s acquisition of three super hit South Indian features. Massey described Forensic as an "intelligent film" which keeps viewers hooked.

Vikrant Massey looks back at 2020, says 'my best is yet to come'

"At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer. I am really looking forward to collaborating with Mini Films and I am glad to be leading the Hindi remake," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement. Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the film chronicled the story of a forensic officer trying to crack the case of a psychotic murderer on a killing spree.

Bagla said that Massey is the perfect casting choice to headline Forensic. "In Hindi Films, we have always seen cop movies but have not seen a movie on a forensic officer who plays a vital role in solving any crime drama. Vikrant is a perfect fit for this role and I''m so glad to have him on board," Bagla added.

Further details about the film have been kept under wraps.

