Who Is Dan Jewett? All You Need To Know About Mackenzie Scott's Husband

On March 7, 2021, news surfaced that Jeff Bezos ex-wife Mackenzie Scott had remarried. The former wife of Amazon’s billionaire CEO had inherited $36.8 billion after her split from Bezos in 2019. Scott married Dan Jewett a Science teacher in Seattle’s private Lakeside School. Ever since the news surfaced, many netizens took to their Twitter to express their views about the news. Find out who is Dan Jewett.

Who is Dan Jewett?

Dan Jewett who is a science teacher in private Lakeside School in Washington state announced that he was married to Scott on the website for the Giving Pledge, which is a popular movement created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett to encourage Bilionarie philanthropy. On the website, Jewett wrote, “In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.” The school teacher further added, “I have been a teacher for the majority of my life, as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me. This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time, to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give.”

Dan Jewett net worth

At the time of writing this article Jewett’s net worth is not known. On GivingPledge.org Jewett indicated that he plans to donate his wealth and all of his assets to help for the betterment of society. According to the Celebrity net worth portal, Scott has a net worth of more than $60 billion. According to The Sun, Scott is the second wealthiest woman in the world, second to L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. Scott has donated close to $6billion of her wealth to various causes, which include donations to food banks, COVID relief fund and etc.

Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos

Scott and Bezos were married for 25 years. The pair tied the knot in 1993 and announced their separation in 2019. Scott had been instrumental in starting Amazon.com in 1994. By profession, 50-year-old Scott is a novelist and philanthropist. According to a report in The Sun, Bezos had met his former wife MacKenzie Scott in 1992 before he started working on his dream project.

The pair fell in love and got married in 1993, and moved to Seattle together, where Bezos started Amazon. The pair shares four children, three sons and one daughter. They adopted their daughter from China. Given that the pair’s children stay out of the limelight, we could only find the name of their 20-year-old son Preston Bezos.

