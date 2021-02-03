Andy Jassy: Meet The Man Who Will Replace Jeff Bezos As Amazon's Next CEO

Andy Jassy, who will be the next Chief Executive Officer as Jeff Bezos announced to step down, cuts a low profile outside of the world of cloud computing. Amazon.com founder has already assured that Jassy will be an “outstanding leader” as Bezos himself will take over the role of Executive Chair with an intention to focus “energies and attention” to new ventures. After 27 years of Bezos founding Amazon, the company has morphed into mega-retailer with international reach in a range of categories after starting off as an online bookstore. The e-commerce giant, under Bezos’ leadership, surpassed a $1 trillion market cap just last year in January. The company is now reportedly worth over $1.6 trillion.

“I’m excited to announce that this Q3 I’ll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO,” Bezos said in an email to employees. “In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence.”

Who is Andy Jassy?

Andy Jassy joined Amazon 1997 after it was founded in 1994 and is currently the head of Amazon’s cloud division, Amazon Web Services known as AWS will be the new CEO of the company. The unit that he leads, as per reports, has revamped how firms buy technology making Jassy for most of the last decade as the most important person in the tech sector.

As per reports, Jassy simplified computing services into companies’ component pieces and then offering them essentially for rent over the internet. The business was reportedly initially dismissed by the software giants including Oracle Inc before that company and others quickly sought to emulate the products of AWS’ strategy.

In the earnings report, Amazon also said that 53-year-old Jassy would succeed Bezos in the third quarter of 2021. It also reported that AWS pulled in $12.7 billion in sales in the last quarter of 2020 which further made the unit a $50 billion business on an annual basis.

After completing an MBA from Harvard Business School, Jassy had joined Amazon in 1997 as a marketing manager. He currently lives in Seattle where Amazon is headquartered. As per reports, in the early 2000s, Jassy had even worked as a technical assistant for Bezos and was a key person to lead Amazon to look outside just the online book store.

Andy Jassy is primarily known as the founder of Amazon Web Services that he reportedly founded with just a team of 57 people and after 13 years, he got promoted to AWS CEO, owing to product’s success. He is married to Elana Rochelle Caplan with two kids. It was decided that he would be Amazon’s next CEO after consumer chief Jeff Wilke announced his retirement as Jassy was company’s second-highest ranking official.

