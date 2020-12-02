Who Is Elliot Page? Here's All You Need To Know About The 'Umbrella Academy' Actor

Canadian actor and producer Elliot Page is among the well-known celebrities in Hollywood. The actor went on to gain fame with his role in the television series titled Pit Pony (1997–2000), for which he also won a Young Artist Award. Post his recognition, the actor went on to give several hit films such as Juno, Since 2019, Inception, Hard Candy, Whip It, and many more. And now ever since the actor has opened up about him being a transgender, fans and celebs have been lauding the actor for his courage. While many are still confused, here’s taking a look at who is Elliot Page and is Ellen Page a transgender?

what happened to Ellen Page?

Ellen Page publicly comes out as a transgender male named Elliot. He was formerly addressed to as Ellen Page. The Juno Star shared a touching note about his happiness and insecurity after he came out. Taking to his social media, he said he wanted to announce that he was transgender and that his name was Elliot. Talking about his fear, Ellen Page said he was afraid of all 'attacks, jokes and abuse.' He said that discrimination and ill-treatment towards transgenders have been increasing every day. Take a look at his post below.

About his films

After rising through fame in the television series Pit Pony, Page had his cinematic breakthrough with the title role in Jason Reitman's film Juno (2007), He went on to earn nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, a Critics' Choice Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He also earned praise for roles in films like The Tracey Fragments, Whip It, Super, Inception, and Tallulah.

Elliot Page also played Kitty Pryde in the X-Men films The Last Stand and the Days of Future Past. He also produced the film Freeheld in which he also appeared, and made his film debut with the documentary There's Something in Water that released in 2019. Elliot also was last seen as Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy since 2019.

Elliot Page's net worth

According to walikali.com, the net worth of Elliot Page is $16 Million dollars as of 2020. Nothing much about the actor’s assets or savings have been revealed by the sources.

