Ellen Page Of 'Umbrella Academy' Comes Out As Transgender, Says 'My Name Is Elliot'

The Oscar-nominated star Ellen Page recently came out as transgender. He was formerly addressed as Ellen Page. The Juno star shared a big heartfelt note talking about his happiness and insecurities after he came out. Taking to his social media handles, he mentioned that he wanted to share that he is transgender and his name is Elliot.

He continued: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society”.

Talking about his insecurities, Ellen Page said that he is scared of all the ‘attacks, jokes and violence’. He mentioned that the discrimination and ill-behaviour towards transgender people have been increasing every day. Elliot Page addressed the political leaders who work to criminalise trans health care and deny their right to exist and said that they have ‘blood on their hands’. He added that they have unleashed a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Taking a firm stand, Elliot Page said “Enough is Enough”, he added that people like these are just hurting other people and the trans community wouldn’t be silent in the face of their attacks.

Page concluded: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Elliot Page received a lot of beautiful wishes in the comment section. Several users showered love and asked him to stay strong. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Ruby Rose, Kate Mara and many others sent him wishes on his special day. Elliot recently starred in Netflix's Umbrella Academy. The actor also received love from the makers as they congratulated him through the official social media handle of the show. Take a look.

