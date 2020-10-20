Who Was Zach Sobiech's Girlfriend? Learn More About The Musician

The new Disney Plus film, Clouds released on Friday, October 16. Clouds are the kind of film that might leave even the most stoic viewers in tears. The film is directed by the Jane The Virgin star, Justin Baldoni and it narrates the story of a young boy from Minnesota who has been diagnosed with bone cancer at only 14 years of age. The true story of Clouds is based on the memoir written by Sobiech’s mother, Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way. Throughout his journey through cancer, Zach dedicated his time to music. He was supported and loved by not only his family but also his girlfriend. Read on learn more about Zach Sobiech’s girlfriend.

Who was Zach Sobiech’s girlfriend?

The movie reveals that Zach dated a girl named Amy Adamle when he was fighting cancer. The heart of the movie is rooted in Zach’s music, with the title track Clouds, stealing all the attention and accolades. However the movie and the book it is based also on revealing that Zach had met Amy, for the first time, when they were introduced to each other through his high school best friend and fellow musician, Sammy Brown.

In an interview for the Children's Cancer Research fund, Amy Adamle revealed, that both they both liked each other since the first time they met. They got together towards the end of junior year. Barely a few weeks into the relationship, Zach was told that he was terminal and had only a year to live. Amy revealed that the relationship became very serious as a result of this. A large part of Zach’s final days were spent either making music for with his girlfriend Amy.

The Disney film, Clouds takes its audiences through the experiences that Amy and Zach shared, including their prom nights, coffee house dates, and everything in between. Amy stated in her interview that despite all the bliss, they had to be really open with each other, and talk about serious things that no one really considered at the age of 17. Amy revealed that the couple remained together until the end of Zach's life. She stated that they had the highest of the highs and the lowest of lows.

Amy Adamle Instagram handle

Amy Adamle has over 5,000 followers on her Instagram handle right now. From her latest posts, she appears to be dating a guy but has not tagged him in any pictures, hence, his identity remains a mystery at the moment. Amy uses her platform to spread awareness about the work done at the Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Research foundation.

Image Source: Amy Adamle (Instagram)

