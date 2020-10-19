Ahead Of 'A Suitable Boy' Netflix Release, Shahana Goswami Talks About Her Role & More

Shahana Goswami’s amazing acting talents are seen in BBC’s A Suitable Boy and she is now excited to see India’s reaction to her miniseries. The series is based on Vikram Seth’s novel A Suitable Boy and directed by Mira Nair. In her recent interview, Shahana Goswami shared her experiences of working in the miniseries after getting an amazing response across the board. Read on.

According to the reports by Indian Express, Shahana Goswami opened up about her experience and feelings while working on ‘A Suitable Boy’. When asked about how she was managing the appreciation she received after the series aired on BBC, she answered that there have been many times when her movies have only gone to festivals, hence she has experienced this often. But she added that it is different as there are hype and awareness about the show. Also, there is a huge fan following of the cast members of the miniseries.

Shahana recalled the initial days of the show and stated that she was approached by the team for two characters and she auditioned for them both. But then it took around 8-10 months when she heard from the team again. The team was unable to access her audition so she had to record one and send it to them again.

When asked about how she prepared for her role, she mentioned that she hadn't read the novel as she got on board the last minute and didn't have time to go through it. But now she was curious to read it as she has lived as one of the characters for some time.

Shahana Goswami mentions that her character, Meenakshi comes from an anglicised western family. She is the daughter of a barrister and married to the Mehra family. Her character is a free-spirited promiscuous person and is different from those around her.

Shahana has collaborated with Mira Nair for the first time and when asked about her experience with Mira, she said that that the director is incredible and complimented her on her energy and enthusiasm. She added how her day was jam-packed as compared to the actors who had their days off. She also added that Mira Nair had developed a great team over the years and she was constantly in a state of awe on the set. It was an alive and enriching experience for her, she noted.

A Suitable Boy cast

The popular star cast of the series includes Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Duggal, Mahira Kakkar, Tanya Maniktala, Ram Kapoor, Vivaan Shah, Namit Das, Vivek Gomber and many others. The series has been streaming on BBC and will be launched on Netflix on October 23.

