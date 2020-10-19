Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' To Mark Debut On Netflix On December 10

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing has acquired Oscar-nominated filmmaker Deepa Meta’s 'Funny Boy'. It is an adaptation of Shyam Selvadurai’s 1994 best-selling Canadian novel of the same name. According to a report by Deadline, the movie will theatrically release in select cities and mark its debut on Netflix on December 10, 2020. Here are further details about Deepa Mehta’s highly-anticipated flick that you must check out right away. Read on:

Deepa Mehta's Funny Boy release date out

ARRAY Releasing has acquired Deepa Mehta’s 'Funny Boy', which is all set to release on December 10, 2020. The filmmaker reportedly co-wrote 'Funny Boy' with the novelist Shyam Selvadurai, which is set in the backdrop of Sri Lanka in 70s and 80s. 'Funny Boy' revolves around the life of a young boy Arjie. As tensions between minority Tamils and majority group, Sinhalese increase, the lad faces the society and family that does not support things outside of societal norms and old notions. So, 'Funny Boy' tells the story of Arjie, who explores his sexual identity and struggle to find self-love.

Deepa Mehta is known for 'Midnight Children' and critically-acclaimed trilogy 'Earth', 'Fire', and 'Water'. In an interview with Deadline, the filmmaker revealed how 'Funny Boy' reflected the times of divisiveness people lived in, where the call for a just society and humanity was ‘finally being heard’. Talking about ARRAY's collaboration, Mehta said that if felt like 'Funny Boy' had not only found a safe home amid tumultuous times, but also an abode which shone with hope for all.

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

Also read: 'Friends' Reunion Trailer: Fan-made Videos That Left Viewers Thinking Of Them To Be Real

Meanwhile, DuVernay and ARRAY President Tilane Jones spoke about Deepa Mehta’s 'Funny Boy' in a joint statement. They said that it built upon the ‘iconic filmmaker’s provocative canon of work as a film that is beautiful to the eye and emotional for the heart’. They added her vision invited movie lovers to delve deep into the themes of identity, acceptance, and family, while she shared the happenings during the 70s and 80s in Sri Lanka. Moreover, they also called Deepa Mehta’s 'Funny Boy' a ‘cinematic gem’.

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Also read: What's Leaving Netflix In October 2020? Bid Goodbyes To These Netflix Shows In October

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.