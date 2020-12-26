Why Can't I Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984' On HBO Max? Read All Details About Film's Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman. The film is directed by Patty Jenkins, based on a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham and fans see Israeli actor Gal Gadot reprise her iconic role of Wonder Woman who is also known as Diana Prince. While the film has already released internationally and earned $38.2 million from 31,777 screens in 32 countries, many fans have been wondering "when can I watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max?" Read ahead to know more:

Also Read | Milind Soman's mother Usha has a 'Wonder Woman' message; Ankita shares video

Why can't I watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max?

Wonder Woman 1984 has already released in the United States on Friday, December 25. The movie is screening in most theatres across the country. To answer the question, Wonder Woman 1984 can be viewed on HBO Max and is already available for viewing. Collider cites that the film began streaming on HBO Max on December 25, which means the movie is already available on the platform.

Also Read | Much more questionable whether we will do it at all and how: Jenkins on 'Wonder Woman 3' future

What time does Wonder Woman 1984 come on HBO Max?

Fans can start streaming the movie on December 25th at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on HBO Max. An important fact to remember is that the movie will not be available for a very long time and can only be streamed for 31 days. After the 31 days bracket, the movie will be removed from the platform as well.

Also Read | Gal Gadot to keep a memorabilia from the sets of 'Wonder Woman 1984'; See post

Wonder Woman 1984 Cast & Review

As mentioned before, the film's lead cast member is Gal Gadot who plays the role of Wonder Woman. Apart from her, fans also see the appearance of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor in the film. Even though Steve is killed in the 2017 movie, the writers somehow managed to write him a revival.

The other main character in the film is Barbara Minerva who is played by the famous SNL comic Kristen Wiig. The actor plays the role of the villain in the film and gives a performance that's been highly praised. Here's a look at the cast:

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah

Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord:

Lambro Demetriou and Jonny Barry appear as young Maxwell Lord

Robin Wright as Antiope

Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta

Also Read | Greater values make a hero, not strength: 'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.