Will Poulter Joins 'Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol 3'; Twitter Joke If 'he's Getting Paid'

After teasing Adam Warlock's appearance at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, director James Gunn revealed the actor who will be taking on the role of the new superhero. Gunn put all the rumours to rest as he confirmed that Will Poulter would be playing Adam Warlock in Guardians of The Galaxy: Vol 3.

Post the announcement, fans and netizens spawned hilarious reactions and used Poulter's famous dialogue 'you guys are getting paid?' from his movie We're the Millers. Netizens shared funny memes and hoped that Will Poulter would be getting paid for his role in MCU's upcoming movie.

Netizens react to Will Poulter's Adam Warlock

The director and writer of the upcoming Marvel movie Guardians of The Galaxy: Vol 3, James Gunn, took to his Twitter and confirmed that The Maze Runner actor Will Poulter will be playing Adam Warlock in the upcoming movie. Gunn wrote, "As you guys know I often strike down false rumours, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a couple of weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3."

As soon as the announcement was made netizens posted a flurry of reactions over Poulter's casting as the superhero. Fans shared hilarious memes and hoped that the actor was finally getting paid for her job in reference to his famous dialogue from the movie We're the Millers. One user wrote, " Will Poulter is playing Adam Warlock okay okay, respect. I just hope ma man is getting paid @Disney I'm talking to you. Take a look at some of the reactions below-

i just hope ma man is getting paid @Disney I'm talking to you. pic.twitter.com/5BgkxP9o7j — WALLY (@WallyDaGreat66) October 12, 2021

Hope Will Poulter gets paid this time. https://t.co/PpCaLy5xRb pic.twitter.com/TojPpSQuBn — Matt Rodriguez (@ImMattRodriguez) October 12, 2021

WILL POULTER IN THE MCU?!! HOPE HE FINALLY GET PAID — ale (@celestiaalice) October 12, 2021

It’s great. Will Poulter finally gets paid. pic.twitter.com/lxunt9vhqJ — Chris the Headless Thompson Gunner (@Dookieshoes18) February 24, 2020

star-lord: alright gang we save the galaxy *again* we can upcharge our services the next like 20 years



adam warlock: pic.twitter.com/mQxzNaXZLq — flip (@fanflipintastic) October 11, 2021

Will Poulter played the role of Kenny Rossmore, a socially awkward and eccentric 18-year-old in the movie We're The Millers. Poulter was praised for his performance and even won the BAFTA Rising Star Award. The actor is also known for his movies like The Maze Runner its sequel Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the period epic film The Revenant, the crime drama film Detroit and many more.

Meanwhile, apart from Poulter, the franchise regulars like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff will also be reprising their roles in the upcoming movie. James Gunn is also writing the project along with directing and the movie is currently in the production stage. Makers are targeting to release the movie on May 3, 2023.

