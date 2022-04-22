Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith To Get A Divorce? Here's All You Need To Know

Almost a month after the infamous incident at the 94th Academy award ceremony where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage, the former's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk released the trailer of the upcoming fifth season. The Emmy-award-winning show depicted the actor sitting with her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris to candidly discuss their thoughts on a variety of topics.

Though they did not discuss anything about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, it was recently revealed that Jada and Smith could get divorced.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to get a divorce?

Heat Magazine UK recently claimed that Will Smith and his wife Jada could have 'one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history' after tension grew between the couple due to the actor's behaviour at the Academy Awards.

According to Heat Magazine UK, source close to the couple told the outlet that ever since the Oscars incident, they have reportedly been tensed. It was also mentioned that there have been problems for years and added that they are barely speaking to each other at present. The source stated,

“Ever since the Oscars, the tension between them has been palpable. There have been problems for years, but they’re barely speaking right now.”

Furthermore, the source also claimed that if the divorce was on the table, things would get out of control while adding that it could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s separation.

“If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350 million that Jada would be entitled to under California law. It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt’s] did.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently hit the headlines after the former fame slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. Just weeks after the event, an old Red Table Talk clip of the couple resurfaced online. In the video, Jada recalled crying on her wedding aisle, revealing she did not want to get married.

On one of her previous Red Table Talk episodes, Jada shared, "I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do. I never wanted to be married. I really didn’t wanna get married."

Reacting to the same, King Richard star joked, "We only got married because Gammy(Banfield-Norris) was crying." During the episode, the couple confessed that the only reason behind them getting hitched was Jada's pregnancy.

Image: AP