Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless

Considered as one of the most celebrated actors in the west, Will Smith has been delivering back-to-back blockbuster movies, winning hearts of masses. Meanwhile, his wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith, too, has been echoing the same tunes, as her recent releases have won her plaudits. Here is a look at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s combined net worth. Read more details here.

Will Smith's net worth

As per a report published by a leading news daily in 2020, Will Smith has an estimated net worth of $350 Million dollars, which converts in a whopping Rs. 26,30,55,45,000. If the reports are to be believed, the actor has delivered 83 successful movies in his career, Men in Black and Hancock being the most prominent ones.

The actor also owns a production company called the Overbrook Entertainment company. Will Smith has also directed two movies and nearly written for three projects in his career. Reportedly, Will Smith owns nearly 15 cars and a mobile mansion, which costs more than $2.5 Million.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Jada Pinkett Smith's net worth

As per a report published by a leading news daily in 2020, Jada Pinkett Smith has an estimated net worth of $20 million, which converts to Rs 1,50,31,74,000. Jada Pinkett Smith has worked in many films in her career like Bad Moms, Magic Mike XXL, Angel has fallen and Hawthorne. Recently, Pinkett Smitt made it to the news when she gifted an Uber driver a new car for delivering thousands of meals to hospital workers.

(Photo: Instagram)

Therefore, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's combined net worth is $370 million (â‚¹2780 crores)

Will and Jada on the professional front:

Will was lauded for his performance in the 2016 film, Suicide Squad. Starring Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie in the leading roles, Suicide Squad follows the story of a secret government agency, which recruits some of the most dangerous incarcerated super-villains to save the world from the apocalypse. Helmed by David Ayer, the film also stars Ike Barinholtz, Christopher Dyson and Viola Davis in prominent roles. Released in August 2016, the film has reportedly collected a whopping 74.68 crores USD.

The actor is currently gearing up for his next The Council, which follows the story of a crime syndicate consisting of seven African-American men who ruled Harlem in the 1970s and early 80s. Starring Will, the movie is helmed by Peter Landesman. If the reports are to be believed, the movie might release later in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith is currently gearing up for her next, Matrix 4. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith and Keanu Reaves in the leading roles, the film is helmed by Lana Wachowski. If the reports are to be believed, the movie is all set to hit the theatres in 2022.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

