Will Smith Shares His Experience With Racism: "Was Called By The 'N-word' By Policemen"

The recent mass uprising in the US against racism has triggered reactions from various Hollywood celebrities and many stars have come out and share their experiences with racism. The recent one to speak up is actor Will Smith. During a podcast this week, Will Smith opened up about his experience and revealed that he had been called the ‘n-word’ by police officers more than 10 times growing up in Philadelphia. Elaborating his experience with racism at the hands of law, Will Smith revealed that he got 'stopped frequently' and said that he 'understands what it's like to be in those circumstances with the police'.

Recalling his experience attending a Catholic school in the suburbs, Will Smith remarked that he often observed social disparities between the white and people from the black community. Speaking about the protests that broke out in the US, Will Smith said that people are in a circumstance they have never experienced before and the entire globe has stood out in support of the African American people. Smith also remarked that he understands the rage people feel after years of "oppression" from systemically racist institutions and individuals. Adding to the same, Smith remarked that ‘it also can be really dangerous’.

Protests in the US

Protests broke out after George Floyd died in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds (as mentioned in the criminal complaint filed against the officer). If the reports are to be believed, the arrest was made after Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a market. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Will on the work front

The actor is currently gearing up for his next The Council, which follows the story of a crime syndicate consisting of seven African-American men who ruled Harlem in the 1970s and early 80s. Starring Will, the movie is helmed by Peter Landesman. If the reports are to be believed, the movie might release later in 2021. The actor also has Bad Boys 4 in his kitty.

