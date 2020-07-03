Jada Pinkett Smith To Move To 'The Red Table' To Address August Alsina's Affair Claim

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently come forward to talk about August Alsina’s affair claim. Their relationship has been long rumoured. Alsina has claimed that he was seeing Will Smith’s wife. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Jada Pinkett Smith on Alsina’s recent interview and affair claim

Recently, in an interview with American radio personality Angela Yee, Alsina August opened up about his personal life. He then went on to talk about his private life and stated that he had dated Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. In the interview, the singer also stated that he received “blessings” from Will Smith to move ahead with his wife, stating that the Smiths have a “life partnership” instead of traditional marriage.

The Smiths have spoken about being “life partners” on several occasion, and in an interview, Will Smith had stated that he supports his wife and there is nothing she can do to ever change or damage their “life partnership”. Alsina, who is a well-known singer, was in talks for his 2019 song titled Nunya, which is said to be written for Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, Jada Pinkett Smith took to her official social media handle and talked about it.

In her tweet, Smith said that there should be some “healing” and that she will open up about it on “the red table''. She wrote, “There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table”. Here is the tweet by Suicide Squad star Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith:

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

Alsina and Smith’s dating rumours have been in the news on several occasions. It has also been said that the duo was seen on a vacation together. The song Nunya added fuel to the fire, as it talked about Alsina’s relationship. Alsina is a 27-year-old musician from Louisiana, United States. He is known for songs like No Love, Kissin’ on My Tattoos This Thing Called Life, Like You Love M, and others.

On the work front, Jada Pinkett Smith last appeared in the film Angel Has Fallen which featured her in the role of an agent. The actor will next be seen sharing the big screen with Keanu Reeves. They will be seen in the fourth instalment to the Matrix franchise. It is currently in the filming process.

