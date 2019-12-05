Will Smith Backs Mena Massoud After His Confession Of Not Auditioning Since Aladdin

Aladdin star Mena Massoud confessed in an interview with a leading news and opinion website in America, that it hasn’t been all fun and games after Aladdin. His confession took the industry by a whirlwind after he stated that he hasn’t landed a single audition post the release of his live-action film this year. In the interview, he squashed the misconceptions that since the film earned a high revenue, the actor too has earned a lot of money and landed great roles.

ALSO READ: Mena Massoud Reveals That He Has Not Auditioned Since Aladdin

Aladdin stars Will Smith in the role of Genie, Naomi Scott is the role of Jasmine, while Mena Massoud plays the role of Aladdin. It has been reported that the movie went on to make $1.05 billion through its global ticket sales. According to a leading magazine, Will Smith was asked to comment on what he thought about his former co-star’s confession. Will Smith was walking the red carpet of his animated movie, Spies of Disguise when he was asked to comment. Will Smith reportedly said that Massoud has nothing to worry about. Will Smith further added that Mena Massoud is a spectacular actor and that he shouldn’t worry.

ALSO READ: Will Smith Shares Video Of A Turkey Crossing The Road On Thanksgiving

This comes after Massoud stated that he feels overlooked and irrespective of what people believe, it is a wild ride in the real world. He also added that what people think isn’t always the truth. Mena Massoud has always been very vocal about being typecast due to his Middle Eastern roots. He stated that he is cast only for a certain role, in an interview he had previously disclosed that he has tried his best to avoid playing roles of terrorists. Stating that he was fortunate to be a part of Aladdin, he also added that there are directors in Canada who never let Massoud set a foot in their door. Mena Massoud further revealed that he will be seen in Reprisal by Hulu as well as an upcoming animated feature film Lamya’s Poem.

ALSO READ: Will Smith's 'Aladdin' Overshadows 'India's Most Wanted' And 'PM Narendra Modi' Biopic, Emerges As The First Choice Of Moviegoers With A Collection Of Over Rs 4 Crore On Day 1

ALSO READ: Will Smith Set To Bring In Some 'Bollywood Flavour' In Disney's 'Aladdin', Actor Reveals Conversation With Director Guy Ritchie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.