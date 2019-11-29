Will Smith Shares Video Of A Turkey Crossing The Road On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is finally here and everyone is busy celebrating the holiday, including actor Will Smith. Will also happened to come across a strange sight this Thanksgiving, that he managed to capture on video and share online. The actor posted a video on his Instagram page that had a Turkey, the main dish of the holiday's feast, crossing a road in the middle of traffic. Will found this to a hilarious sight on Thanksgiving and it seems that many of his followers agree.

Why did the turkey cross the road?

In Will Smith's hilarious video, a turkey can be seen walking down the road right in front of his car. The actor stops his car and is heard saying that it is definitely Thanksgiving when you can see a turkey walking down the street. Further in the video, a car behind Will can be heard honking. The actor then adds that the turkey must have escaped and hilariously tells it to get out of the road. Below is the video that Will shared on his Instagram page. Apparently, Will was out to buy some pie for his family when he came across this wandering turkey.

A few days before Thanksgiving, Will Smith's Son, Jaden Smith, also got into the holiday spirit and shared a video where he distributed toiletries to the homeless. A proud father, Will shared the video on his own Instagram page and congratulated his son for his social work before Thanksgiving. He added that he was a proud parent thanks to the way Jaden gives back to the community with his contributions.

As for Will Smith's recent films, he was just seen on the big screen in the action thriller Gemini Man. He will also be a voice actor for the upcoming animated film, Spies in Disguise. Tom Holland, most known for playing Spiderman in the MCU, will also play a prominent role in the film, which will be released on December 25, 2019.

