Will Smith, Jaden Smith Are Willow Smith's Biggest Supporters At Coachella 2023

Hollywood star Will Smith reacted to his daughter Willow’s performance at Coachella 2023. Willow is slated to perform agian on the Mojave stage at the Coachella Music Festival on Sunday, April 23. Willow’s brother, Jaden Smith, also expressed his joy as Willow, at one point, invited him over to the stage to join him.

The Bad Boys star took to Instagram in order to share his feelings with his followers on Willow's debut at Coachella. He was in the crowd as Willow performed her set during the festival. In one of the posts, Smith was seen dancing to Willow’s music as he gave his cheerful reaction to the camera and also pointed them towards the crowd’s energy to his daughter’s performance. He captioned the post, "Willowchella".

In another video, Will Smith posted a clip where Willow played the guitar while singing her song. Meanwhile, her fans in the crowd also sang the lyrics along with her at Coachella 2023. Smith shared the touching moment with his fans with the caption, “I can’t stop crying.” Check out Will Smith’s post below.

Jaden Smith joins Willow on stage

Willow’s brother Jaden Smith also joined the singer-songwriter on the stage in order to perform the song Summertime in Paris. The song was a collaboration between the two siblings, and they sang it together. After the song ended, Willow gave her brother a hug as the crowd witnessed the emotional moment. Moreover, Jaden addressed the crowd and said, “It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this. I love you so much."

Got to witness a really special moment at Coachella —



Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and a proud father. 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/O6ojUGKYVh — Michael Watson II (@ForeverShowtime) April 18, 2023



Social media users also gave their reactions to Will and Jaden Smith’s praise for Willow. While one fan said, “Ok. just seeing Willow and Jaden Smith’s performance at Coachella 2023 is peak indie haven for this year’s act,” another said, “WILLOW SMITH AND JADEN SMITH ON STAGE? THIS IS BEAUTIFUL.” Taking to the comments, one fan wrote, “Awwww Amazing! Your baby girl all grown, gorgeous, brilliant, talented and spectacular … inside & out.” Another one pointed out that Willow looks just like him on the stage. Will Smith has started to turn a new leaf with his fans more than a year after his Oscar's incident involving comedian-actor Chris Rock.