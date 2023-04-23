Zendaya Pens Emotional Note After Her Surprise Performance At Coachella 2023 Weekend 2

Zendaya made a special and surprising appearance at the Coachella 2023 second weekend music festival. The duo performed songs including All of Us from her show Euphoria and I'm Tired. After her performance, the Spider-Man actress took to her Instagram story to express gratitude.

The Dune actress wrote, " I cannot express my gratitude enough for this special night. Thank you to my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight.. wow..my heart is so full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I'm so grateful." Zendaya's name was not revealed in the lineup and it was part of a surprise act.

The Greatest Showman joined Labrinth during his performance in a pink corset top. She completed her look with a pair black thigh-high boots. Zendaya returned to the stage after almost seven years, which made her act even more special. Several videos from her surprise act has surfaced on social media. Check her performance videos below.

ZENDAYA PERFORMING AT COACHELLA WHAT pic.twitter.com/5hrAWwsuoM — AARON (@lidolmix) April 23, 2023

GUYS I SAW HER I SAW ZENDAYA AND LABRINTH PERFORM OH IT HURTS IICSJTSUDIJR pic.twitter.com/il99Css4vM — skyechella 5!! DOM NOTICE (@H4RRYSGARDEN) April 23, 2023

y'all hear that crowd??? they knew a MOTHER walked on stage oh Zendaya you'll always be famous😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8EbevTpcVn — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 23, 2023

More on Coachella Day 2 of second weekend

On the day 2 of Coachella second weekend, stars like Ethel Cain, Charli XCX, Flo Mili, SOFI TUKKER, Kid LAROI performed at their best. Some other artists include Calvin Harris, Diljit Dosanjh, Rosalia, Labrinth, BLACKPINK and more. BLACKPINK were the headliners and performed at the main stage. Meanwehile, Diljit Dosanjh's power-packed performance won hearts and everyone in the crowd grooved on the bhangra beats of his songs. He performed on his hit tracks including Patiala Peg, Clash, Lover, Do You Know and more.