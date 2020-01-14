Will Smith Movies To Be Released In 2020 That You Should Not Miss

After having started out at the age of 16, Will Smith has now come a long way. After the Hancock actor launched a hit rap career along with Jeff Townes, he got his first big breakthrough in television in the ’90s with the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After starring in the 90s flick Bad Boys alongside Martin Lawrence, he rose to fame. He then worked in a couple of hit films like Independence Day, Men In Black, Hancock, Pursuit Of Happiness and more.

Also read: Bayern Munich Star David Alaba SHOCKED As Will Smith Video Calls Him

He also earned Academy Award nominations for Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness. Apart from action roles, the audience also loved his performance in Netflix’s Bright.

The actor has also worked as a genie in the film Aladdin. The last decade was a great one for Smith as he worked in movies of different genres. The Academy Award Nominee has a bunch of movies up his sleeve for the new decade.

Speaking of which, in 2020, Will Smith has two confirmed films, which are Bad Boys For Life and King Richard.

Will Smith in Bad Boys' third instalment

Sony Pictures has confirmed the third and fourth instalment of the Bad Boys franchise. The third movie Bad Boys for Life will hit theatres in 2020 while the fourth instalment is lined up for a 2021 or 2022 release. Reports suggest that there is also a possibility of collaboration with Lowrey & Burnett, which was the prequel of Bad Boys.

Also read: Top Will Smith Movies Of 2019 And Their Box-office Collections

Will Smith in 'King Richard'

Another release of Will Smith includes King Richard. Warner Bros has made contact with a newcomer Reinaldo Marcus Green to direct King Richard. The movie will tell the story of a man who poured his blood, sweat, and tears in order to train his daughters to become the greatest in the world. It is set to be an emotional drama. The film is based on a script by Zach Baylin, which centres on Richard Williams, the father of professional tennis royalty Venus and Serena Williams.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.