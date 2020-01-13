Bayern Munich Star David Alaba SHOCKED As Will Smith Video Calls Him

Many times, football stars are seen with celebrities, with many celebrities visiting them to watch their games. On many occasions, footballers are often seen posting frequently on social media about their meet-ups. One such instance has been highlighted with Bayern Munich star David Alaba revealing a video call with Hollywood star Will Smith on social media.

Will Smith calls Alaba...to the Bayern Munich player's surprise

FC Bayern Munich’s training session was abuzz with smiles all over after an amazing footballer-Hollywood collaboration was seen recently. Bayern star David Alaba was in for a surprise after he received a video call from Hollywood star Will Smith. It is believed that Smith and Martin Lawrence were promoting their upcoming film Bad Boys 3.

Fans react to the video on Twitter

Naija Boy

Dont leave us ooo@FCBayern — Vikboy_Klee (@VikboyK) January 12, 2020

I need to call too😊 — n.a.l.i.k.e.m (@Nalikem_webster) January 12, 2020

Badboyz for life — Adeyemi Adefolarin (@Adefolarin3003) January 12, 2020

Lucky you alaba ! — Lana Abu Ghoush (@lanaMeMi) January 12, 2020

Sign the contract idolo — Serge (@PrimeAlaba) January 12, 2020

David Alaba and Will Smith engage in a song battle

In the video, David Alaba, Kingsley Coman, Will Smith, and Martin Lawrence are seen involved in a song battle on Instagram. However, the Bayern stars fail to impress the Hollywood stars through their own version of the song ‘Bad Boy’. However, the Bayern defender has now revealed that Will Smith had surprised them with a call during Bayern Munich's training camp.

Bayern Munich endure a difficult Bundesliga campaign

Bayern Munich are enduring a difficult campaign in Bundesliga this season. The Bavarians are placed third on the Bundesliga points table, bagging 33 points in 17 games. The defending Bundesliga champions recently suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat against Nuremberg on Matchday 17 and will next play against Hertha BSC on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

