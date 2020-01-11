Top Will Smith Movies Of 2019 And Their Box-office Collections

Will Smith is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of all time. He never ceases to surprise us with his performances in movies. One of the beloved stars has been a part of several movies in 2019, such as Gemini Man, Aladdin remake and Spies in Disguise. Here is the box office track record of Will Smith’s movies in 2019.

1. Spies in Disguise

The computer-animated spy movie is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Leading stars including Will Smith, Tom Holland lent their voices alongside Rashida Jones, Rachel Brosnahan, DJ Khaled and Karen Gillan, in supporting roles. Spies in Disguise revolves around a secret agent who gets transformed into a pigeon by a scientist. The movie was theatrically released on December 25, 2019. According to reports, this movie has earned USD 91.8 Million by January 9, 2020.

2. Aladdin

Produced under the banner of Walt Disney Pictures, this musical fantasy flick starred Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, among others. This movie is a remake of the 1992 animated movie of the same name, which is based on a tale from One Thousand and One Nights.

The plot of Aladdin revolves around a street urchin who falls head over heels in love with Princess Jasmine. Aladdin befriends a Genie, played by Will Smith.

Released on May 24, 2019, this movie emerged out to become the eighth highest grosser of 2019 and 34th highest-grossing movie of all time. Aladdin crossed over USD 1 Billion worldwide and garnered positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

3. Gemini Man

Helmed by Ang Lee, Gemini Man is based on a hitman getting targeted by a younger man, who is his clone, while he is on the run from the government. This action thriller flick stars Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong and Clive Owen in pivotal roles.

Released on October 11, 2019, this movie received overall mixed reviews, yet the actor’s performance was highly applauded. It had a decent run at the box office. According to reports, Gemini Man grossed USD 173.3 Million on a budget of USD 138 Million.

