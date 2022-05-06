Will Smith Reportedly Undergoing Therapy After Infamous Slap Incident At Academy Awards

Hollywood star Will Smith made international headlines after slapping comedian Chris Rock on the stage at Academy Awards 2022. The actor received immense backlash from the film fraternity and also his fans following the infamous incident. As a result, the Oscar-winner was officially banned for 10 years from the premier awards show and other events of the Academy. Moreover, some of his projects have reportedly been shelved and several others have been put on hold after the incident.

Amid the multiple setbacks in the wake of the controversy, it has emerged that the actor is now attending therapy.

Will Smith attending therapy after Chris Rock slap incident at Oscars

As per a recent report by ET, the King Richard star has been going through therapy after the sensational incident. His representatives were yet to issue a response to the reports.

The latest development came amid Will Smith's recent visit to India. Reports had emerged then that the trip was planned for spiritual practices like yoga and meditation.

Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars feud

The 94th Academy Awards, which were held in late March, became the talk of the town after Will Smith lost his cool and slapped comedian Chris Rock. The latter had graced the stage to announce one of the winners. During the announcement, Rock joked over Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness – caused by medical condition alopecia – by stating that she was to star in GI Jane 2. Will Smith got offended by the joke about his wife and slapped the comedian. He also asked Rock to keep his "wife's name out of his f***ing mouth."

Later, the actor released a statement in which he apologised to Chris Rock and his family and resigned from the Academy.

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith has returned with the fifth season of her talk show Red Table Talk where she mentioned how her family has been focussing on "deep healing." Chris Rock also made a few appearances at his comedy shows and mentioned he was still processing the incident.

He spoke about it again after fellow comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage as he performed at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Chris Rock, who was also performing at the event, took to the stage and said, "Was that Will Smith?" leaving everyone in splits.