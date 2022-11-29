Will Smith Says He Would 'respect' Anyone Who Doesn't Support His Films After Oscars Slap

Will Smith has started promoting the upcoming drama film Emancipation, his first release since the infamous Oscars 2022 slapgate. The actor recently acknowledged people's mixed feelings about watching him perform, mentioning that he would 'completely understand and respect' if audiences want to avoid his projects after the infamous incident involving Chris Rock.

Smith shared that his prime concern is his team's efforts going in vain, adding that he 'deeply hopes' his image doesn't 'penalise' the hard work they've done. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Smith's Emancipation narrates the story of an escaped slave Gordon, famously known as “Whipped Peter."

Will Smith says he would 'respect' anyone who avoids his films after Oscars slap

In an interview with Fox 5, the actor said, "I completely understand -- if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready. My deepest concern is my team -- Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don't penalize my team. At this point, that's what I'm working for."

Smith said he hoped the 'power of the movie' could open the audience's hearts and make them support the people working on the project. "I'm hoping that the material -- the power of the film, the timeliness of the story -- I'm hoping that the good that can be done would open people's hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film," he added.

Will slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 stage after the latter cracked a Joke on his wife Jada Pinkett's shaved head. Later on, Will publicly apologised to Chris and subsequently resigned from the Academy.

(IMAGE: AP)