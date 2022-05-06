Will Smith Set To Appear On David Letterman's Show Weeks After Oscars Feud With Chris Rock

Will Smith is among the upcoming batch of stars set to feature on David Letterman's Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. While fans would be beaming with curiosity to see Smith's first on-screen outing since the infamous Oscars 2022 altercation with Chris Rock, the interview may not include the slap gate scandal as it was taped before the awards ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith to appear on David Letterman's show after Oscars feud with Chris Rock

The King Richard star stormed the Oscars stage to hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness (owing to her alopecia condition). Smith's appearance on the show is due on May 20, with other celebrities like Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds also lined up to appear on the six-part series. All the episodes were filmed before March 2022.

As for Jada, she has resumed shooting for the fifth season of her talk show Red Table Talk. She mentioned how their family has been focusing on "deep healing."

Let’s get back to conversation. New season of My Next Guest drops May 20 on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/s6MLcbnsdq — David Letterman (@Letterman) May 5, 2022

Will Smith reportedly undergoing therapy after Chris Rock slap incident

ET recently reported that the Oscar winner is taking therapy after the infamous instance, however, his representatives were yet to issue a response to the reports. The latest development comes after Will Smith's visit to India, which many reported was planned for spiritual practices.

Smith was again in news after Dave Chappelle's recent standup incident, where an attacker stormed the stage and assaulted the comedian in the midst of his gig. Chris Rock and Jamie Foxx were credited with helping Chappelle "calm the crowd" after the assault.

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years following the feud

The Academy decided to ban Smith for a decade after investigating his actions. The authorities in their official statement mentioned, "The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

(IMAGE: AP)