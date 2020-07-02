Will Smith's Daughter Shares A Cryptic Post In Light Of Rumours About Her Mother's Affair

Just a while ago, singer August Alsina claimed that he had an affair with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He also stated that Will Smith approved of their relationship and that Will and Jada were in an open marriage. After this news went viral on social media, Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, posted a cryptic image on her Instagram story. Many fans believe that this message is a subtle response to the open marriage rumours surrounding Willow's parents.

Willow Smith shares a cryptic message after rumours about her mother's affair go viral

[From Willow Smith Instagram]

Willow Smith shared a teaching from Hare Krishna that discussed how parents could affect your life. She shared this image only a while after August Alsina claimed that he was having an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith. Moreover, August Alsina also claimed that Will Smith knew and approved of his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Willow Smith's post made no direct mention of her parents or the rumours about their open marriage. Instead, it talked about pure love, devotion, and the moods of parents. The post, titled The Blossoming of the Bhakti-lata, is considered to be a seed of devotion by Hare Krishnas.

The blossoming lotus in the image has several petals. Each petal deals with a different mood and how this mood can affect people personally. One of the petals is titled "mood of a parent". The timing of this post made many fans wonder if this was Willow's cryptic response to her parents open relationship. Willow has still not made an official comment about Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and August Alsina's relationship.

Rumours about August Alsina's affair with Jada Smith emerged nearly a year ago. But nothing was confirmed until now. According to August Alsina, he had been seeing Jada Pinkett Smith for many years after Will Smith consented to their affair.

During a recent interview with a news portal, August Alsina claimed that he actually sat down with Will Smith and had a conversation with him. Alsina added that Will and Jada's relationship had transformed from marriage to a life partnership, so he gave Alsina his blessing.

[Promo from Willow Smith Instagram]

