Will Smith Speaks About Divorce With Sheree, Feels It Was The 'worst Thing In Adult Life'

In a special Father's Day episode, Will Smith sat down for a one-on-one conversation with wife Jada Pinkett Smith for her Facebook show, Red Table Talk. During the conversation, Will Smith honestly opened up about his divorce from his first wife and mother of his son Trey Smith, Sheree Fletcher. The Men In Black actor expressed that his divorce from Sheree Fletcher was the worst thing of his adult life.

Will Smith speaks about raising Trey and being a good father

Will Smith and ex-wife Sheree Fletcher wedded each other in 1992 but split up in 1995. The former couple has a 27-year-old son together, Trey Smith. Two years after his divorce from Sheree, the actor got married to Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997 and the power couple shares two kids together, i.e. elder son Jaden Smith, 21, and daughter Willow Smith, 19.

In May 2018, Sheree Fletcher featured in the debut episode of Jada's Facebook show, Red Table Talk, wherein both the ladies discussed how they managed to develop a good rapport with each other despite initial struggles.

Now, in a Father's Day special episode of the Red Table Talk, the celebrity couple Will and Jada sat down for a one-on-one conversation wherein the actor spilled the beans about raising his and Sheree's son, Trey and their divorce. Jada brought up the topic of how her husband keeps on telling her that if a man cannot be the best husband, it does not mean he is not a good father.

Adding more to his wife's statement, the 51-year-old actor stated that with Sheree and Trey, that was an extremely difficult time for him and also revealed that divorce was the worst thing that has happened to him in his adult life. He also expressed saying divorce was his ultimate failure. Elaborating more about the same, the Bad Boys actor said that he has been hurt a lot in his adult life but according to him, nothing touches the failure of getting divorced from his 2-year-old son's mother.

Not so long ago, Will Smith shared an adorable video which was a compilation of various videos of him and his family to wish her beloved wife on the occasion of Mother's Day. Alongside sharing an adorable video, the actor also penned a heartfelt note for his wife which read, "Dear @jadapinkettsmith, Happy Mothers Day Love, Your Oldest child, Willard". Check out the post below:

